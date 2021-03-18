Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €160.00 by Independent Research

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been given a €160.00 ($188.24) price target by investment analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DB1. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Börse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €152.27 ($179.14).

DB1 opened at €138.60 ($163.06) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €135.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €139.46. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.88. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a twelve month high of €170.15 ($200.18).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

