Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $92.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,468.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $135,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,758. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,686 shares of company stock valued at $18,622,472. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

