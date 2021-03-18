Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Leoni (ETR:LEO) a €8.00 Price Target

Leoni (ETR:LEO) has been given a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 36.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LEO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.40 ($5.18) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Leoni currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.05 ($8.29).

LEO opened at €12.58 ($14.80) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 464.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.98 million and a PE ratio of -1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.74. Leoni has a 12-month low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 12-month high of €15.03 ($17.68).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

