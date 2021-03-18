Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.98% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Despegar.com’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

Shares of NYSE:DESP opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31. Despegar.com has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.54.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 79,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 13,107 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,241,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. 51.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

