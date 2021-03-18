Desjardins Upgrades CAE (TSE:CAE) to Buy

Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CAE from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on CAE from C$34.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC upped their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on CAE from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CAE has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$37.38.

TSE CAE opened at C$35.18 on Tuesday. CAE has a twelve month low of C$14.26 and a twelve month high of C$39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.32 billion and a PE ratio of 902.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.69.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$840.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.0099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

