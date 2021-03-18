DerivaDAO (DDX) Market Capitalization Reaches $183.35 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $183.35 million and approximately $207,153.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $7.03 or 0.00012134 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $260.51 or 0.00449864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00061771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.59 or 0.00132268 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00057853 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.45 or 0.00636257 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00075528 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

