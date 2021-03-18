Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Lifted by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 295.2% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $961,000. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 288.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 74,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DE stock opened at $379.26 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $380.79. The stock has a market cap of $118.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $328.93 and a 200-day moving average of $269.37.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.20.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

