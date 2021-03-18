DECOIN Price Tops $0.0889 on Major Exchanges (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, DECOIN has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for $0.0889 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $4.84 million and approximately $300,193.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.47 or 0.00191884 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00025688 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 76,158,553 coins and its circulating supply is 54,467,797 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

