Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives $70.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCPH. SVB Leerink raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

DCPH opened at $43.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.12. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,072,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

