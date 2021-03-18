DEAPcoin Market Cap Hits $7.66 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $7.66 million and approximately $899,517.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00051219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00013767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.11 or 0.00634868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00068813 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00025214 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00034037 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEP is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

