DCF Advisers LLC Has $415,000 Stake in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

DCF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,496 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Matinas BioPharma were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTNB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $1,658,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,429,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 657,047 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 237,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 137,126 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,237,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 32,643 shares during the period. 22.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Matinas BioPharma stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.20. 10,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,819,647. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 3.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Matinas BioPharma from $1.80 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

