DCF Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 1.8% of DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.79.

C stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.81. 1,176,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,304,236. The firm has a market cap of $158.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.79. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $75.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

