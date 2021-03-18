David Kendall Carlson Sells 18,000 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) insider David Kendall Carlson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $1,801,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GL stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.95. 9,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,762. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.74 and a 52-week high of $101.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after buying an additional 63,152 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Globe Life by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,380,000 after buying an additional 21,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,234,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 500,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,527,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

