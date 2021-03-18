DATA (DTA) Trading 47.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. DATA has a total market cap of $17.06 million and $6.26 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DATA has traded 47.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00051135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.87 or 0.00637861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00070457 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00025202 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00034167 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATA is data.eco

