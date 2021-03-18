Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $160.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.98.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $141.25 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $147.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of -147.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.15.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,205,994. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

