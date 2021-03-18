Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €62.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BN. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €59.77 ($70.32).

Danone stock opened at €59.84 ($70.40) on Tuesday. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The company has a 50 day moving average of €55.92 and a 200-day moving average of €54.25.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

