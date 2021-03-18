Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €62.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BN. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €59.77 ($70.32).

Danone stock opened at €59.84 ($70.40) on Tuesday. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The company has a 50 day moving average of €55.92 and a 200-day moving average of €54.25.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

