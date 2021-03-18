Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) fell 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.21 and last traded at $29.46. 770,860 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,805,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DADA. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.55. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49). Sell-side analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dada Nexus by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395,268 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 760.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,280,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,250,000 after buying an additional 5,551,150 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 6,868,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,594,000 after buying an additional 1,460,000 shares in the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth approximately $25,058,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,277,000. 15.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

