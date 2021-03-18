CWM Advisors LLC Sells 19,789 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,959 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 19,789 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 167,585 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,346 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,058,000 after acquiring an additional 109,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 451,150 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $16,214,000 after acquiring an additional 57,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.79.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $71.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.75 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $77.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

