CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 698 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 1.0% of CWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 109,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,658,000 after acquiring an additional 54,762 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 282,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 189,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,493,000 after acquiring an additional 16,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.09.

NYSE:AMT opened at $221.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.