CWM Advisors LLC Buys 768 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in SBA Communications by 559.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,085,000 after purchasing an additional 75,438 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.85.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $2.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $265.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,658. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1,784.68 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.