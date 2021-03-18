CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 2,050 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 268,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,589,000 after acquiring an additional 69,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $230.46 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,156,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total transaction of $910,208.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,367,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,101 shares of company stock worth $19,828,135 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

