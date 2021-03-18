Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%.

NASDAQ:CUE traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.42. 293,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,296. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $408.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

In other Cue Biopharma news, insider Kenneth Pienta purchased 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,720 shares in the company, valued at $71,130.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cue Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.