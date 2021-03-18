CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 5,997 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 191,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 293,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 38.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.65, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

