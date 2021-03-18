CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 1,622 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 846 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.53.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $65.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of -66.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.44 and its 200 day moving average is $54.40. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.