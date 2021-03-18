CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 1,537 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. reduced its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,543.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 17,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,125,907.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,733,600 shares of company stock worth $289,358,434. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Cowen raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.86.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.97 and its 200 day moving average is $59.35. Seagate Technology plc has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $78.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

