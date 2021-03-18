CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Reduces Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 93.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,795 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Hess were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $1,822,311.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,986.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $17,321,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,495,004 shares in the company, valued at $85,813,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock opened at $70.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Hess Co. has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $76.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.69 and its 200 day moving average is $51.60.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. Hess’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HES. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.18.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

