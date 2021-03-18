CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 17,027 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 856,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,612,000 after buying an additional 126,072 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Realty news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,583.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.64.

Duke Realty stock opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 71.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average is $39.11. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.83%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

