CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $40,000 Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. trimmed its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 78.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.29.

Shares of ANET opened at $289.33 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $326.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.38.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total value of $32,677,927.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,968.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total value of $1,057,777.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,961.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,214 shares of company stock worth $59,616,887 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

