CrowdWiz (WIZ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $217.00

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded down 51.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One CrowdWiz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges. CrowdWiz has a total market cap of $587,357.35 and approximately $217.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded 71.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00009521 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.59 or 0.00269987 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz (CRYPTO:WIZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 3,955,313 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,922,176 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowdwiz is aiming to give investors direct access to investment opportunities in the Crypto world and to enable entrepreneurs to raise capital for financing their projects in an efficient, cost effective, and secure way. CrowdWiz ecosystem is based on the concept of crowd wisdom, which utilizes the collective opinion of a group (the crowd) rather than that of an individual expert. “

CrowdWiz Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

