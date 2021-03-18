CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 0.27-0.30 EPS.

Shares of CRWD opened at $208.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -433.39 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. FBN Securities lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Truist lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded CrowdStrike from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $230.24.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $631,483.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.30, for a total value of $996,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 707,522 shares of company stock valued at $149,594,030. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

