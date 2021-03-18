CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $275.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CrowdStrike from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $230.24.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD opened at $208.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -433.39 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $251.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total value of $4,996,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 707,522 shares of company stock valued at $149,594,030. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.