Critical Analysis: Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) vs. Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) and Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Ayro has a beta of 4.01, indicating that its share price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boingo Wireless has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A Boingo Wireless 0 4 4 0 2.50

Boingo Wireless has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.14%. Given Boingo Wireless’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boingo Wireless is more favorable than Ayro.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ayro and Boingo Wireless’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayro $6.08 million 40.13 -$4.90 million N/A N/A Boingo Wireless $263.79 million 2.40 -$10.30 million ($0.23) -61.52

Ayro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boingo Wireless.

Profitability

This table compares Ayro and Boingo Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayro N/A -26.05% -20.87% Boingo Wireless -6.40% -17.43% -2.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Ayro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Boingo Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Ayro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Boingo Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Boingo Wireless beats Ayro on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ayro Company Profile

Ayro, Inc. designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services. The company also provides advertising services for advertisers to reach consumers with sponsored Wi-Fi access, promotional programs, and display advertising. It serves the carriers, telecommunications service providers, global consumer brands, and property owners, as well as troops stationed at military bases and Internet savvy consumers. The company was formerly known as Project Mammoth, Inc. and changed its name to Boingo Wireless, Inc. in October 2001. Boingo Wireless, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

