CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,171 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $131.10 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.45.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.94.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $4,273,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,372,659.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $5,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,051 shares of company stock valued at $18,803,766. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

