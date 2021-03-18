CRH (LON:CRH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,050.32

Shares of CRH plc (LON:CRH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,050.32 ($39.85) and traded as high as GBX 3,460 ($45.21). CRH shares last traded at GBX 3,379 ($44.15), with a volume of 857,942 shares changing hands.

Separately, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of CRH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,209.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,053.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of £25.94 billion and a PE ratio of 23.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.22. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

CRH Company Profile (LON:CRH)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

