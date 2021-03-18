Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Earns Hold Rating from TD Securities

Crew Energy (TSE:CR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by TD Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$1.25 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Monday. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.37.

Shares of Crew Energy stock opened at C$1.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$176.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.59. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,457,319 shares in the company, valued at C$932,684.16. Also, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,614,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,699,451. Insiders purchased 145,000 shares of company stock worth $93,350 over the last quarter.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

