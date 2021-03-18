Crestline Management LP Acquires New Position in 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Crestline Management LP owned approximately 0.22% of 5:01 Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FVAM. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 5:01 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in 5:01 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in 5:01 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Shares of 5:01 Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.52. 5:01 Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $13.00.

5:01 Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

