Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Sets New 1-Year High at $399.80

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 399.80 ($5.22) and last traded at GBX 396 ($5.17), with a volume of 217010 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 387 ($5.06).

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crest Nicholson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 271.78 ($3.55).

The company has a market cap of £983.49 million and a PE ratio of -91.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 338.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 283.64.

About Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

