Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Sets New 1-Year High at $399.80

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 399.80 ($5.22) and last traded at GBX 396 ($5.17), with a volume of 217010 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 387 ($5.06).

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crest Nicholson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 271.78 ($3.55).

The company has a market cap of £983.49 million and a PE ratio of -91.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 338.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 283.64.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

