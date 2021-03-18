Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at Raymond James

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital raised Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$3.65 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.92.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of CPG stock opened at C$5.61 on Wednesday. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.81 and a 1-year high of C$5.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.93. The company has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.59, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is -0.21%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.