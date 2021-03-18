Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the February 11th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 444,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. DCM Advisors LLC owned approximately 19.25% of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

USOI stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,758. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42.

