Credit Suisse Group Cuts GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Price Target to $19.00

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GoHealth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.70.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $11.65 on Monday. GoHealth has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $26.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.31 million. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GoHealth will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Travis J. Matthiesen sold 146,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $2,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,000 shares of company stock worth $5,162,580 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $529,896,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,528,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,860,000 after acquiring an additional 117,888 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,322,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,387,000 after acquiring an additional 159,360 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.