Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give NIKE (NYSE:NKE) a $162.00 Price Target

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) has been given a $162.00 target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NKE. BTIG Research increased their price target on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.29.

Shares of NKE opened at $144.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.88. NIKE has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.31 billion, a PE ratio of 82.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $4,062,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of NIKE by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,529,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $216,354,000 after purchasing an additional 571,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $164,326,000 after purchasing an additional 27,941 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

