Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the February 11th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CS stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,294,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,261. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

