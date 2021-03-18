Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 775,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 3.94% of Krystal Biotech worth $46,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KRYS. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 108.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 6.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

Shares of KRYS opened at $81.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 1.20. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.08 and a 1-year high of $87.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.27.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

