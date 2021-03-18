Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crawford United had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.06%.

CRAWA traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $30.15. 948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average is $19.42. The company has a market cap of $100.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.39. Crawford United has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Get Crawford United alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crawford United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment also provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.