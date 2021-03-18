Craig Hallum Boosts DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Price Target to $20.00

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.46.

Shares of DMAC opened at $10.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.45 million, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 2.58. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $10.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.75.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 756,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

