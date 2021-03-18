COVER Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $37.03 Million (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. COVER Protocol has a total market capitalization of $37.03 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVER Protocol token can currently be purchased for $615.18 or 0.01046536 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.60 or 0.00465452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00061764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.00145629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00055134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00079186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $359.80 or 0.00612084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000473 BTC.

COVER Protocol Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,393 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,190 tokens. COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com . COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com

COVER Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVER Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVER Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

