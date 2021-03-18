Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Receives $34.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.88.
Several equities analysts have commented on CUZ shares. Truist lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.
Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,974,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,890. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.
In other Cousins Properties news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,284.7% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cousins Properties Company Profile
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
