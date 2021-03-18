Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Receives $34.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.88.

Several equities analysts have commented on CUZ shares. Truist lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,974,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,890. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Cousins Properties news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,284.7% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

