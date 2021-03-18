Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.27)-(0.23) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $675-678 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $664.84 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.27–0.23 EPS.

Coupa Software stock opened at $258.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.54 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $120.00 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $330.48.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total transaction of $525,029.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,018.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total transaction of $17,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,909,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,213 shares of company stock valued at $44,413,496. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

