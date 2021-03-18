Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) is Prentice Capital Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,437,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601,430 shares during the period. Coty accounts for about 8.4% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Prentice Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coty were worth $31,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COTY. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Coty by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 510,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 25,458 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Coty by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 429,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 44,533 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 538,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 417,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coty stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.83. 170,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,932,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.25.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COTY. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,175.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

