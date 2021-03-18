CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP stock opened at $823.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $500.24 and a one year high of $952.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 110.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $868.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $869.64.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $979.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $904.58.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

